Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,088 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

