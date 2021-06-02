Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $1.20 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

KSU stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

