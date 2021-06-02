Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $386,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3,152.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of YOLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,802. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

