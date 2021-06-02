Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 8,264 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

CVX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. 131,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

