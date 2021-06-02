Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 910 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

GDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 273,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,321,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

