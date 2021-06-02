Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases Shares of 19,308 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 55,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

