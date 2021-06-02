Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.