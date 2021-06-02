Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $124.74 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

