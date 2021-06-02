Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $123,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

