State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.