State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $221.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.