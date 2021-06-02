State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.53.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

