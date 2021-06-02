State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,742 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Boston Beer worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,063.01 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,162.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

