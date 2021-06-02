State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.