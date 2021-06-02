State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 217,849 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 169.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

