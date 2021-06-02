State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

KIM opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

