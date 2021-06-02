State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

