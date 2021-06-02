State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $17.14 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

