State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $27.38 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.32% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

