State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

