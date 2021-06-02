Stock Traders Buy High Volume of So-Young International Call Options (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,657% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

SY traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 2,538,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,461. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

