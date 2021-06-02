Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 24,172 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,009% compared to the typical volume of 1,146 put options.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 455,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cloudera by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

