Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

