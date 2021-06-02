StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STNE stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.