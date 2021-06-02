Storj (STORJ) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $329.58 million and $64.19 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,542,926 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

