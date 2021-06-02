Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Stride posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

LRN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 301,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

