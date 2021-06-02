Strike (STRK) Price Hits $41.74 on Top Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $120.92 million and $636,916.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $41.74 or 0.00109463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00290947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00186505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.36 or 0.01081381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.31 or 0.99860468 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,823 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

