Strong One Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Strong has a market cap of $16.92 million and $1.17 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $122.37 or 0.00329377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00280997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00187426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.01064675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.75 or 1.00027358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.