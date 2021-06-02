Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS: SOHVY):

6/1/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company's operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. "

5/11/2021 – Sumitomo Heavy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY remained flat at $$7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

