Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.97. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 997,988 shares trading hands.

SNDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

