Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.97. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 997,988 shares trading hands.
SNDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.