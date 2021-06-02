SureRemit (RMT) One Day Volume Hits $42,267.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $42,267.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

