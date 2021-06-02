Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 13,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 66,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

