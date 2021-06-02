SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $590.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.81. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $596.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

