Swingby Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Swingby has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and $650,058.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,144,612 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars.

