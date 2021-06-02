Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,972 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

