Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 67.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of XPEV opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

