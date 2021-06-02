Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.