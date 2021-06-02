Swiss National Bank Has $15.45 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 347.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMG opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

