Swiss National Bank Raises Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3,856.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 828,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 808,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

