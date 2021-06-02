Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of CoreLogic worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CoreLogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

