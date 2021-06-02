Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $56,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

