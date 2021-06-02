Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.32. 3,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,167. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

