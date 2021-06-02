Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO stock opened at $182.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

