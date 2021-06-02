TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.28. 34,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,922,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.68 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.