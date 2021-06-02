Tamar Securities LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Citigroup comprises about 2.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 344,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

