Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.94. 201,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.58 million and a P/E ratio of 53.64. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.