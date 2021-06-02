Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.
Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.94. 201,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.58 million and a P/E ratio of 53.64. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.
In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
