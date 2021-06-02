Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,383. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

