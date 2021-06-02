Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,905 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.91.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

