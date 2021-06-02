Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,905 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.91.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
