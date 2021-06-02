Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $561,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Teledyne FLIR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

