Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $392.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

